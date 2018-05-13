infokiosques.net

ailleurs


New York City (USA) : 12e Anarchist bookfair, du 7 au 9 juin 2018

mis en ligne le 13 mai 2018.

L’Anarchist Book Fair 2018 de New York City se tiendra principalement sur une journée (le 9 juin), précédée de deux autres journées thématiques, avec au programme :

- Jeudi 7 juin, à partir de 19h : Anarchist Book Fair Music Night
Hank’s Saloon 46, 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, New York City, USA.

- Vendredi 8 juin, de 20h à 1h du matin : Anarchist Art Festival
Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, Manhattan, New York City, USA.

- Samedi 9 juin, de 10h à 18h : Anarchist Book Fair
Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, Manhattan, New York City, USA.

- Samedi 9 juin, de 19h à 23h : Emma Goldman Anarchist Film Festival
Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, Manhattan, New York City, USA.

Pour tout contact : nycabf@@@riseup.net

Plus d’infos, en anglais, sur anarchistbookfair.net.


