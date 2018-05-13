infokiosques.net

ailleurs
mis en ligne le 13 mai 2018.
L’Anarchist Book Fair 2018 de New York City se tiendra principalement sur une journée (le 9 juin), précédée de deux autres journées thématiques, avec au programme :
- Jeudi 7 juin, à partir de 19h : Anarchist Book Fair Music Night
Hank’s Saloon 46, 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, New York City, USA.
- Vendredi 8 juin, de 20h à 1h du matin : Anarchist Art Festival
Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, Manhattan, New York City, USA.
- Samedi 9 juin, de 10h à 18h : Anarchist Book Fair
Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, Manhattan, New York City, USA.
- Samedi 9 juin, de 19h à 23h : Emma Goldman Anarchist Film Festival
Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, Manhattan, New York City, USA.
Pour tout contact : nycabf@@@riseup.net
Plus d’infos, en anglais, sur anarchistbookfair.net.